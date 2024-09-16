Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
NI Policing Board review getting underway today

An independent review of Northern Ireland’s Policing Board starts today.

The board is the oversight body for the PSNI.

This review was first announced last year after a number of controversies rocked the PSNI.

The board received criticism for its response to the row which followed the major PSNI data breach.

There was also further pressure when a critical High Court ruling around the disciplining of two junior officers led to then Chief Constable Simon Byrne announcing his resignation.

The review is expected to be wrapped up by the end of the year.

Tourism NI
News, Audio, Top Stories

NI Tourism says Irish Open will bring an economic benefit to all of Northern Ireland

16 September 2024
335-new-housing-assistance-payment-hap-established-in-kerry
News, Top Stories

DCC told there is demand for an Affordable Purchase Scheme, but viability is an issue

16 September 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

16 September 2024
Electric car
News, Top Stories

EV charge points to be installed at five Donegal GAA clubs

16 September 2024
Advertisement

