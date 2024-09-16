NI Policing Board review getting underway today

An independent review of Northern Ireland’s Policing Board starts today.

The board is the oversight body for the PSNI.

This review was first announced last year after a number of controversies rocked the PSNI.

The board received criticism for its response to the row which followed the major PSNI data breach.

There was also further pressure when a critical High Court ruling around the disciplining of two junior officers led to then Chief Constable Simon Byrne announcing his resignation.

The review is expected to be wrapped up by the end of the year.