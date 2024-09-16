Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine ’til Noon Show – Weekday’s 9am to 12noon

Magazine type mid morning chat show which aims to inform and entertain listeners and to platform their views and issues :

We have news of funding to extend the Wild Atlantic Way, there are calls for public toilets at Letterkenny’s business retail park following an unpleasant experience for a visitor to the town and we discuss the wide gaps in home care provision in Donegal and other parts of the country:

There is details of an interesting study of young peoples attitudes on the relationship between sport and gambling and Senator Nikki Bradley discusses the issues faced when travelling with a disability:

Brenden Devenney previews the DLDebate show and podcast, listener Laura says the Polestar works better without traffic lights, Molly Nic Céile discusses her new book ‘Gaeilge i mo Chroí’ and there’s an invite if you’d like to improve your public speaking: