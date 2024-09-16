Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
The Nine ’til Noon Show  – Weekday’s 9am to 12noon
Magazine type mid morning chat show which aims to inform and entertain listeners and to platform their views and issues :

We have news of funding to extend the Wild Atlantic Way, there are calls for public toilets at Letterkenny’s business retail park following an unpleasant experience for a visitor to the town and we discuss the wide gaps in home care provision in Donegal and other parts of the country:

There is details of an interesting study of young peoples attitudes on the relationship between sport and gambling and Senator Nikki Bradley discusses the issues faced when travelling with a disability: 

Brenden Devenney previews the DLDebate show and podcast, listener Laura says the Polestar works better without traffic lights, Molly Nic Céile discusses her new book ‘Gaeilge i mo Chroí’ and there’s an invite if you’d like to improve your public speaking:

Tourism NI
NI Tourism says Irish Open will bring an economic benefit to all of Northern Ireland

16 September 2024
335-new-housing-assistance-payment-hap-established-in-kerry
DCC told there is demand for an Affordable Purchase Scheme, but viability is an issue

16 September 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

16 September 2024
Electric car
EV charge points to be installed at five Donegal GAA clubs

16 September 2024
