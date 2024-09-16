Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Local Hero

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Taoiseach stresses the importance of reconciliation as he announces over €7.5 million for the WAW

The level of cross border cooperation between Donegal, Derry and Tyrone has been praised by Taoiseach Simon Harris, who is making his first official visit to Derry today.

At the centre of the event is his delivery of the John Hume Tipp O’Neill Peace Chair lecture at Ulster University’s Magee Campus.

Speaking ahead of the lecture, Mr Harris said John Hume’s message of reconciliation is more important now than ever before…………

This morning, he is visiting the Guildhall, where he’ll meet with the Mayor Cllr Lillian Seenoi-Barr, and made a funding announcement under the Shared Island Fund of over €7.5 million for the ongoing branding collaboration between the Wild Atlantic Way and the Causeway Coastal Route, with part of the funding going to funding attractions along the route that stretches from Inishowen to Cork.

Joan Crawford is Wild Atlantic Way Manager with Failte Ireland.

On today’s Nine til Noon Show, she said this funding is very significant………………

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Tourism NI
News, Audio, Top Stories

NI Tourism says Irish Open will bring an economic benefit to all of Northern Ireland

16 September 2024
335-new-housing-assistance-payment-hap-established-in-kerry
News, Top Stories

DCC told there is demand for an Affordable Purchase Scheme, but viability is an issue

16 September 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

16 September 2024
Electric car
News, Top Stories

EV charge points to be installed at five Donegal GAA clubs

16 September 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Tourism NI
News, Audio, Top Stories

NI Tourism says Irish Open will bring an economic benefit to all of Northern Ireland

16 September 2024
335-new-housing-assistance-payment-hap-established-in-kerry
News, Top Stories

DCC told there is demand for an Affordable Purchase Scheme, but viability is an issue

16 September 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

16 September 2024
Electric car
News, Top Stories

EV charge points to be installed at five Donegal GAA clubs

16 September 2024
Marian Harkin Dail 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Harkin confirms she will be a candidate for South Donegal in the forthcoming General Election

16 September 2024
who-is-simon-harris-a-profile-of-our-potential-next-taoiseach
News, Audio, Top Stories

Taoiseach stresses the importance of reconciliation as he announces over €7.5 million for the WAW

16 September 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube