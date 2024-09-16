Taoiseach stresses the importance of reconciliation as he announces over €7.5 million for the WAW

The level of cross border cooperation between Donegal, Derry and Tyrone has been praised by Taoiseach Simon Harris, who is making his first official visit to Derry today.

At the centre of the event is his delivery of the John Hume Tipp O’Neill Peace Chair lecture at Ulster University’s Magee Campus.

Speaking ahead of the lecture, Mr Harris said John Hume’s message of reconciliation is more important now than ever before…………

This morning, he is visiting the Guildhall, where he’ll meet with the Mayor Cllr Lillian Seenoi-Barr, and made a funding announcement under the Shared Island Fund of over €7.5 million for the ongoing branding collaboration between the Wild Atlantic Way and the Causeway Coastal Route, with part of the funding going to funding attractions along the route that stretches from Inishowen to Cork.

Joan Crawford is Wild Atlantic Way Manager with Failte Ireland.

On today’s Nine til Noon Show, she said this funding is very significant………………