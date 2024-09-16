Taoiseach to visit Derry today as Benn says City Deal signing will go ahead

Taoiseach Simon Harris is due to pay his first visit to the city today, where he’s expected to mark the ongoing cross border cooperation between Donegal Derry and Tyrone, make a significant announcement under the Shared Island Fund.

While in Derry today, the Taoiseach will deliver the John Hume and Thomas P. O’Neill Chair in Peace Lecture at Ulster University.

Speaking ahead of the visit, Mr Harris said he is looking forward to his first official visit to Derry to see and support the very positive North-South cooperation in the North-West region, and to engage with key stakeholders with a view to further strengthening collaboration.

He’ll be meeting with Mayor Lillian Seenoi Barr in the Guildhall, and will be marking the branding collaboration between the Wild Atlantic Way and the Causeway Coastal Route.

A significant funding announcement in respect of the collaboration is also expected under the Shared Island Fund.

Meanwhile, it’s reported this morning that the City Deal for the Derry City and Strabane District will be signed as planned this week.

On Friday evening, it emerged that the British government was ‘pausing’ City Deal across the UK.

However, over the weekend. Norther Secretary Hillary Benn said he looks forward to visiting Derry as planned this week for the signing of the deal.

First Minister Michelle O’Neill also posted on X that the deal would go ahead.