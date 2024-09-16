Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Local Hero

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Taoiseach to visit Derry today as Benn says City Deal signing will go ahead

Taoiseach Simon Harris is due to pay his first visit to the city today, where he’s expected to mark the ongoing cross border cooperation between Donegal Derry and Tyrone, make a significant announcement under the Shared Island Fund.

While in Derry today, the Taoiseach will deliver the John Hume and Thomas P. O’Neill Chair in Peace Lecture at Ulster University.

Speaking ahead of the visit, Mr Harris said he is looking forward to his first official visit to Derry to see and support the very positive North-South cooperation in the North-West region, and to engage with key stakeholders with a view to further strengthening collaboration.

He’ll be meeting with Mayor Lillian Seenoi Barr in the Guildhall, and will be marking the branding collaboration between the Wild Atlantic Way and the Causeway Coastal Route.

A significant funding announcement in respect of the collaboration is also expected under the Shared Island Fund.

Meanwhile, it’s reported this morning that the City Deal for the Derry City and Strabane District will be signed as planned this week.

On Friday evening, it emerged that the British government was ‘pausing’ City Deal across the UK.

However, over the weekend. Norther Secretary Hillary Benn said he looks forward to visiting Derry as planned this week for the signing of the deal.

First Minister Michelle O’Neill also posted on X that the deal would go ahead.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Tourism NI
News, Audio, Top Stories

NI Tourism says Irish Open will bring an economic benefit to all of Northern Ireland

16 September 2024
335-new-housing-assistance-payment-hap-established-in-kerry
News, Top Stories

DCC told there is demand for an Affordable Purchase Scheme, but viability is an issue

16 September 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

16 September 2024
Electric car
News, Top Stories

EV charge points to be installed at five Donegal GAA clubs

16 September 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Tourism NI
News, Audio, Top Stories

NI Tourism says Irish Open will bring an economic benefit to all of Northern Ireland

16 September 2024
335-new-housing-assistance-payment-hap-established-in-kerry
News, Top Stories

DCC told there is demand for an Affordable Purchase Scheme, but viability is an issue

16 September 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

16 September 2024
Electric car
News, Top Stories

EV charge points to be installed at five Donegal GAA clubs

16 September 2024
Marian Harkin Dail 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Harkin confirms she will be a candidate for South Donegal in the forthcoming General Election

16 September 2024
who-is-simon-harris-a-profile-of-our-potential-next-taoiseach
News, Audio, Top Stories

Taoiseach stresses the importance of reconciliation as he announces over €7.5 million for the WAW

16 September 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube