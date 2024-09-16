The DL Debate – The Championship 16/09/24

This week on The DL Debate, Brendan Devenney is joined by Pauric Hilferty, John Gildea, Owenie McGarvey and Maureen O’Donnell.
The DL Debate in association with Sara’s Kitchen at Sister Sara’s Letterkenny:
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
This week on The DL Debate, Brendan Devenney is joined by Pauric Hilferty, John Gildea, Owenie McGarvey and Maureen O’Donnell.
The DL Debate in association with Sara’s Kitchen at Sister Sara’s Letterkenny:
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland