The DL Debate – The Championship 16/09/24

This week on The DL Debate, Brendan Devenney is joined by Pauric Hilferty, John Gildea, Owenie McGarvey and Maureen O’Donnell.

The DL Debate in association with Sara’s Kitchen at Sister Sara’s Letterkenny:

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Top Stories

News, Audio, Playback

News, Sport and Obituaries on Monday, September 16th

16 September 2024
News, Top Stories

Five Donegal schools to offer drama, film, and theatre studies at Leaving Certificate level

16 September 2024
News, Audio, Top Stories

‘Dysfunctionality’ in Ireland motivates Letterkenny businessman to run in next general election

16 September 2024
News, Top Stories

Liquid Therapy’s innovation brings joy of surfing to everyone

16 September 2024
