Calls for Housing Minister to meet with the Housing Agency

There have been calls for Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien to urgently engage with the Housing Agency on the need to pause all of their decisions to overturn the recommendations of engineers acting for homeowners, under the Enhanced Defective Concrete Block Grant Scheme.

Sinn Féin TD says he has written to the Minister O’Brien in regards to the issue, following correspondence from Geraldine Larkin, CEO of the National Standards Authority of Ireland.

Mac Lochlainn says it is unsustainable for the engineers acting on behalf of the Housing Agency to continue to overrule the recommendations of engineers acting for homeowners.