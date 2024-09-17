Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Local Hero

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Calls for Housing Minister to meet with the Housing Agency

There have been calls for Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien to urgently engage with the Housing Agency on the need to pause all of their decisions to overturn the recommendations of engineers acting for homeowners, under the Enhanced Defective Concrete Block Grant Scheme.

Sinn Féin TD says he has written to the Minister O’Brien in regards to the issue, following correspondence from Geraldine Larkin, CEO of the National Standards Authority of Ireland.

Mac Lochlainn says it is unsustainable for the engineers acting on behalf of the Housing Agency to continue to overrule the recommendations of engineers acting for homeowners.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

light energy BER electricity
Top Stories, News

171 without power in Ballyshannon

17 September 2024
Arlene Arkinson
News, Top Stories

Search for missing teenager stood down

17 September 2024
Election Profiles-Thomas Sean
News, Audio, Top Stories

100% Redress Councillor hits out at lack of response to email from DCB groups

17 September 2024
darragh o'brien dail bill
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls for Housing Minister to meet with the Housing Agency

17 September 2024
Advertisement

Related News

light energy BER electricity
Top Stories, News

171 without power in Ballyshannon

17 September 2024
Arlene Arkinson
News, Top Stories

Search for missing teenager stood down

17 September 2024
Election Profiles-Thomas Sean
News, Audio, Top Stories

100% Redress Councillor hits out at lack of response to email from DCB groups

17 September 2024
darragh o'brien dail bill
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls for Housing Minister to meet with the Housing Agency

17 September 2024
Uisce Éireann tackling leakage (2)
News, Top Stories

Water mains upgrade completed in Mulroy Bay

17 September 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

17 September 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube