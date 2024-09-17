Computer equipment stolen from derelict factory in Fintown

Computer equipment has been stolen from a derelict factory in Fintown.

Gardaí say between 6 o’clock and 10.30 on Tuesday evening last, September 10th, the office of the factory at Shallogan More, Fintown was broken into and a Dell computer, hard drive and printer were stolen.

Entry was gained via the front door, which was forced open.

If anybody observed any suspicious vehicles, activity or people in that area last Tuesday evening, or if they can offer any relevant information, they’re asked to contact Ballyshannon Garda Station on 071-9858530. The Garda Confidential line may be reached on 1800 666 111.