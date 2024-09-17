Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Local Hero

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Computer equipment stolen from derelict factory in Fintown

Computer equipment has been stolen from a derelict factory in Fintown.

Gardaí say between 6 o’clock and 10.30 on Tuesday evening last, September 10th, the office of the factory at Shallogan More, Fintown was broken into and a Dell computer, hard drive and printer were stolen.

Entry was gained via the front door, which was forced open.

If anybody observed any suspicious vehicles, activity or people in that area last Tuesday evening,  or if they can offer any relevant information, they’re asked to contact Ballyshannon Garda Station on 071-9858530. The Garda Confidential line may be reached on 1800 666 111.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Garda Roads Policing
News, Audio, Top Stories

Five drug and drink drivers caught by Letterkenny Roads Policing Unit over the weekend

17 September 2024
Garda-Logo
News, Top Stories

Computer equipment stolen from derelict factory in Fintown

17 September 2024
grainne
News, Audio, Top Stories

Gardai appeal for information following fatal Bunbeg collision

17 September 2024
letterkenny garda station
News, Top Stories

Letterkenny gardai investigating Windmill View burglary

17 September 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Garda Roads Policing
News, Audio, Top Stories

Five drug and drink drivers caught by Letterkenny Roads Policing Unit over the weekend

17 September 2024
Garda-Logo
News, Top Stories

Computer equipment stolen from derelict factory in Fintown

17 September 2024
grainne
News, Audio, Top Stories

Gardai appeal for information following fatal Bunbeg collision

17 September 2024
letterkenny garda station
News, Top Stories

Letterkenny gardai investigating Windmill View burglary

17 September 2024
ballyshannon-garda-station-2-390x285
News, Top Stories

Gardai investigate Mountcharles burglary

17 September 2024
ICMSA-LOGO-GREEN-option-2
News, Audio, Top Stories

ICMSA poll shows farmers’ frustration at levels of rural infrastructural development

17 September 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube