SDLP MLA criticises funding for Violence Against Women Strategy

The launch of the Violence Against Women and Girls Strategy in Northern Ireland took place yesterday.

However, SDLP Foyle MLA Sinéad McLaughlin has emphasized the importance of adequate funding for this initiative.

While £3 million has been allocated to the strategy over two years, MLA McLaughlin believes that many will find this figure shocking, especially when compared to the €60 million assigned to the new domestic violence agency in the Republic of Ireland.

The unveiling of the strategy comes just weeks after two women were tragically murdered in Derry in separate incidents.

MLA McLaughlin insists that addressing violence against women and girls should be a top priority:

