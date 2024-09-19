Natures Farmers Episode 1

o]

In Nature Farmers, Mary Brophy meets a number of farmers across Donegal who are farming with Nature. As the country experiences terrible declines of our wildlife, from birds to insects to wildflowers, we’ll hear how these farmers are creating or restoring habitats on their land. In some of Donegal’s most beautiful landscapes, discover how the county is an important refuge for precious species.

In this first episode Farmer Boyd Bryce is on his Inch Island Farm, standing in a flowering cover crop, sown for bees, butterflies and birds such as finches and linnets.