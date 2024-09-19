Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Natures Farmers Episode 1

In Nature Farmers, Mary Brophy meets a number of farmers across Donegal who are farming with Nature.  As the country experiences terrible declines of our wildlife, from birds to insects to wildflowers, we’ll hear how these farmers are creating or restoring habitats on their land.  In some of Donegal’s most beautiful landscapes, discover how the county is an important refuge for precious species.

In this first episode Farmer Boyd Bryce is on his Inch Island Farm, standing in a flowering cover crop, sown for bees, butterflies and birds such as finches and linnets.

Arrest
News, Top Stories

Cocaine and cash seized in Derry drug bust

19 September 2024
hooley
Audio, Entertainment, Playback

The Jive Time Show Live From The Highland Radio Hooley

19 September 2024
bryce ft
Playback, Audio, Documentary, Top Stories

Natures Farmers Episode 1

19 September 2024
norma foley 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Schools invited to take part in Time Capsule project

19 September 2024
