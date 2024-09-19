The Score – 19/09/24

This week on The Score, Oisin Kelly is joined by Joe Boyle for our League of Ireland chat previewing the fixtures for Finn Harps and Derry City.

Peter Doherty looks ahead to the Presidents Cup meeting of Cockhill Celtic and Enniskillen Rangers as the top two junior sides under the FAI and IFA battle for silverware on Saturday.

Dylan Browne McMonagle took his 300th winner earlier this week and also had a group 1 winner at Champions Weekend at the Curragh last Sunday, Dylan reflects on a successful few days and whats next for the Donegal jockey.