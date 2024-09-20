Harps pegged back but take a point from Turner’s Cross

Finn Harps drew 2-2 with Cork City in the SSE Airtricity League First Division at Turner’s Cross this evening.

Tony McNamee put the away side 1-0 up on 10 minutes as he glanced home a header from 12 yards.

Cork almost equalised on 34 minutes only to be denied by a stunning save from Oisin Cooney – Harps tried to clear their lines following a cross but a wicked deflection sent the ball looping towards the top corner and Cooney acrobatically managed to scoop it over the bar.

A good half got even better on the stroke of half time as Success Edogun finished well after being played in by McNamee.

Substitute Seanie Maguire halved the deficit just after the hour-mark and it was also Maguire who found the equaliser 10 minutes later – his free-kick clipped the wall and left Cooney with no chance in the Harps goal.

Captain Tony McNamee had a huge chance to win it on 82 minutes but he saw his effort agonisingly drift past the post – 2-2 is how it finished.

The point means Harps are three points outside the play-off places as Athlone came from behind to beat Treaty United 2-1, Bray Wanderers defeated Kerry 2-0 and UCD had a 2-0 home win over Cobh Ramblers.

With the full time report from Cork, here’s Trevor Welsh…