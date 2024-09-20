Higgins says “the bigger the game, the better” as Derry City face Shamrock Rovers in vital LOI Premier Division clash

Derry City are set to face off against fellow title-challengers Shamrock Rovers in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division at the Ryan McBride Brandywell this evening.

City are second in the table, four points behind league-leaders Shelbourne, while Rovers come into the clash just four points behind Derry in third.

Dropped points from the top two in recent weeks have allowed the defending champions the opportunity to squeeze back into the title picture with seven games to go.

It is all set up for a block-buster end to the season as Derry City play Shamrock Rovers tonight, Rovers will collide with Shelbourne in a Dublin-derby in three weeks time and, on the final day of the season, Derry host Shelbourne at the Ryan McBride Brandywell.

In the lead up to tonight’s battle, City manager Ruaidhri Higgins says “the bigger the game, the better”…

Derry’s recent signing Andre Wisdom spoke to Gary Ferry in the lead up to the clash…

Kick-off is at 7:45PM this evening.