The Nine Til Noon is broadcast live each weekday between 9am to 12noon. You can listen back to a podcast of the latest Friday edition below!

Our Friday Panel is Doreen Sheridan Kennedy, Cllr Micheál Choilm Mac Giolla Easbuig and Councillor Paul Canning:

We chat to Deputy Pearse Doherty and talk homework with a local school teacher:

That’s Entertainment features Michael and Katie: