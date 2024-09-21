Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
St. Eunan’s dig deep to progress to last four

Photo: @officialdonegal on X

St.Eunan’s have beaten Naomh Conaill by 10 points to 9 in the quarter final of the Michael Murphy Sports Senior Football Championship at MacCumhaill Park this evening.

Having led by 4 points at half time, the Letterkenny side had to withstand a second half fightback from their old rivals Naomh Conaill.

As the game entered injury time and looked like it would be heading to extra time, Eoin McGeehan popped up with a late, late winner.

Diarmuid Doherty and Eamon McGee were at the game for Highland Radio Sport…

460958554_850566350589774_3722446269866892624_n
Top Stories, News

Two drivers arrested on suspicion of drug driving in Carndonagh

21 September 2024
GettyImages-2154292108-1718279629
News, Audio, Top Stories

Government to introduce new hate speech laws

21 September 2024
Irish-Water-pic2
News, Top Stories

Burst water main affecting parts of South Donegal

21 September 2024
default
News, Audio, Top Stories

Opening of National Children’s Hospital delayed until 2026

21 September 2024
