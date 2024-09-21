St. Eunan’s dig deep to progress to last four

St.Eunan’s have beaten Naomh Conaill by 10 points to 9 in the quarter final of the Michael Murphy Sports Senior Football Championship at MacCumhaill Park this evening.

Having led by 4 points at half time, the Letterkenny side had to withstand a second half fightback from their old rivals Naomh Conaill.

As the game entered injury time and looked like it would be heading to extra time, Eoin McGeehan popped up with a late, late winner.

Diarmuid Doherty and Eamon McGee were at the game for Highland Radio Sport…