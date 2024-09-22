Public warned to be aware of scam correspondence from An Garda Síochana

An Garda Síochána have warned the public to be aware of a scam where a person receives correspondence claiming to be from them.

The correspondence states that the individual is currently subject to ongoing legal proceedings as traces of their “identification data” has been found in investigations related to child pornography and similar offences.

An Garda Síochána have stressed that they do not and will not make contact with a person under investigation in this way.

They have issued the following advice:

Don’t respond to any unsolicited email seeking personal, financial or security advice

Never click on a link or attachment in an unsolicited email

If you believe the email is from a genuine source, verify this, independent of the email sender

Independently verify any requests for information and never use the contact details supplied to you in the fraudulent email

An Garda Síochána say they understand it would be very easy to have inadvertently or otherwise engaged with this or another similar scam.

If you have fallen victim to this or any type of scam, do not hesitate to drop in to a Garda Station or call us so that they can help.

Further guidance on fraud prevention: https://www.garda.ie/en/crime/fraud/.