Deputy Doherty says ARP scheme is ‘squeezing ordinary workers’ out of rental market

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Finance, Pearse Doherty TD, has said that the Accommodation Recognition Payment (ARP) Scheme is squeezing ordinary workers out of the market.

The Donegal Deputy raised the the issue with Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien in the Dáil last week.

The ARP scheme currently provides €800 per month to provide accommodation for Ukrainians, regardless of whether they are working and regardless of their income.

Deputy Doherty says the scheme provides an advantage to Ukrainians that currently isn’t there for other renters.