Derry City and Srabane District Council warn against parking fine text scam

Derry City and Strabane District Council have been made aware of a text scam in which people are being asked to pay a parking fine via text message.

They have confirmed that any issuing of fines would be done via Marston Holdings.

Texts are being received regarding a parking penalty charge (PCN) which appear to be from the local authority.

Council can confirm that these are fake and are not responsible for issuing fines which would be done by the current contactor, Marston Holdings.

They have also confirmed that Marston Holdings will not use text message in relation to penalty notices and fines, and all details of charges should be paid via the details on the back of notices.

The fake texts warn of increased charges, prosecution, and court fees for those who fail to pay within 28 days.

If you have received a text message, you are being encouraged to contact the Action Fraud Website at https://www.actionfraud.police.uk/ or call 0300 123 2040.

If you have already sent details or paid a charge, find out what you can do at the website www.derrystrabane.com/carparking/.