Fixtures confirmed for Donegal SFC Semi Finals, Junior & Intermediate Finals dates also set

The Donegal CCC have confirmed the fixtures for this weekend’s semi finals in the Michael Murphy Sports Senior Football Championship.

The first semi final will take place on Saturday evening as Gaoth Dobhair and St. Eunans will go head to head at MacCumhaill Park in Ballybofey at 7:30PM.

On Sunday, it’ll be St. Michaels and Dungloe battling it out to see who can reach the decider – that one will throw in at 3:30PM at MacCumhaill Park.

In the Senior B championship, Gaoth Dobhair and Four Masters will be the curtain raiser for the Senior A semi between Gaoth Dobhair and St. Eunans. That game will throw in at 5:30 on Saturday evening in Ballybofey, while the other Senior B semi final between St Eunans and Naomh Conaill will start at 1:30PM on Sunday – also at MacCumhaill Park.

The two Senior C Semi Finals will be played on Saturday. The first game of a double-header in Glenfin will be between Sean MacCumhaills and Glenties at 2:30PM, while St. Eunans will face Termon at 4 o clock.

This weekend will also see the Senior Championship Relegation Play-off between Cloughaneely and St Nauls – That will be played on Saturday at 2pm in Glenswilly.

The Intermediate Championship Relegation Play-off will be between Letterkenny Gaels and Burt – that game is at 6PM on Saturday in Convoy.

The dates for the Junior and Intermediate Finals have also been set – On Saturday 5th October it’ll be Carndonagh taking on Naomh Padraig Muff in the Junior A Final, while it’ll be Convoy against Carndonagh in the Junior B final.

The next day, Sunday 6th of October, will see the Intermediate A and B finals. In the A final, Termon will play Naomh Columba and in the B final it’ll be Termon against Burt.

Those four finals will all be played at O’Donnell Park, with the times to be confirmed later.

