Trial of man accused of murdering Danielle McLaughlin expected to end next month

The mother of Danielle McLaughlin says she’s been told the trial of the man accused of her rape and murder in Goa, India in 2017, will be completed by the 17th of October.

Danielle, who was from Buncrana, had turned 28 the month before she was killed.

Vikat Bhaghat was arrested charged shortly after Danielle’s body was found, but his trial has been delayed and adjourned on numerous occasions between then and now.

However, on today’s Nine til Noon Show, Andrea Brannigan told Greg Hughes that she’s been told by the UK Embassy there will be a verdict within the next four weeks…..