Call for public inquiry into Creeslough explosion

A number of families who lost loved ones in the Creeslough explosion have called for a public inquiry to be set up.

A lawyer representing the families of seven of the ten victims of the tragedy in October 2022 has written to Justice Minister Helen McEntee seeking an independent investigation.

They have also requested a meeting with the Minister.

Solicitor Darragh Mackin from Phoenix Law, representing the families of Robert Garwe, Shauna Flanagan-Garwe, Catherine O’Donnell, James Monaghan, Jessica Gallagher, Martina Martin and Leona Harper has in his letter, seen by PA news, said the tragedy has been compounded by the absence of an independent human-rights compliant investigation.

The letter notes the only current examination of the incident is the ongoing criminal investigation by gardaí and that there remained uncertainty over when that will conclude and whether it will result in any criminal justice proceedings.

Mr Mackin said there were several reasons why an inquest would be “insufficient and ineffective”, including that it could take several years to be held.

According to RTE News, Mr Mackin wrote that the holding of such an investigation will ensure no further time is lost and will provide the families with a vehicle for getting truth and, in turn, finally being able to grieve for their loved ones.

The Minister’s department has confirmed that she has received the letter and is “currently considering its contents”.