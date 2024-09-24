Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Clar Sa Charr

Local Hero

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Call for public inquiry into Creeslough explosion

A number of families who lost loved ones in the Creeslough explosion have called for a public inquiry to be set up.

A lawyer representing the families of seven of the ten victims of the tragedy in October 2022 has written to Justice Minister Helen McEntee seeking an independent investigation.

They have also requested a meeting with the Minister.

Solicitor Darragh Mackin from Phoenix Law, representing the families of Robert Garwe, Shauna Flanagan-Garwe, Catherine O’Donnell, James Monaghan, Jessica Gallagher, Martina Martin and Leona Harper has in his letter, seen by PA news, said the tragedy has been compounded by the absence of an independent human-rights compliant investigation.

The letter notes the only current examination of the incident is the ongoing criminal investigation by gardaí and that there remained uncertainty over when that will conclude and whether it will result in any criminal justice proceedings.

Mr Mackin said there were several reasons why an inquest would be “insufficient and ineffective”, including that it could take several years to be held.

According to RTE News, Mr Mackin wrote that the holding of such an investigation will ensure no further time is lost and will provide the families with a vehicle for getting truth and, in turn, finally being able to grieve for their loved ones.

The Minister’s department has confirmed that she has received the letter and is “currently considering its contents”.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Mica-House-9-768x1015
News, Audio, Top Stories

DCB homeowners protesting outside Engineers Ireland

24 September 2024
Creeslough Explosion
News

Call for public inquiry into Creeslough explosion

24 September 2024
light energy BER electricity
News, Top Stories

Over 1,100 premises without power in Dungloe

24 September 2024
Electricity
News, Audio, Top Stories

Small business owners in Donegal urged to avail of energy grants

24 September 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Mica-House-9-768x1015
News, Audio, Top Stories

DCB homeowners protesting outside Engineers Ireland

24 September 2024
Creeslough Explosion
News

Call for public inquiry into Creeslough explosion

24 September 2024
light energy BER electricity
News, Top Stories

Over 1,100 premises without power in Dungloe

24 September 2024
Electricity
News, Audio, Top Stories

Small business owners in Donegal urged to avail of energy grants

24 September 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

24 September 2024
Derry City Brandywell
News, Audio, Top Stories

Inclusivity championed at Brandywell Stadium with new commentary service

24 September 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube