DCB homeowners protesting outside Engineers Ireland

A group of defective block homeowners who have had their engineer’s remediation recommendation downgraded are protesting outside Engineers Ireland today.

They are representing over 100 scheme applicants in a stand against what they say is the ‘unethical and unscientific’ approach being adopted by engineers employed by the Housing Agency.

Affected homeowners are calling on the Director General of Engineers Ireland to urgently address the inconsistencies in the downgrading of remediation options.

Mica Action Group PRO, Angela Ward says homeowners are currently meeting with Damien Owens to outline what they are asking for: