Early fireworks complaints prompt gardaí to issue warning

Despite Halloween being weeks away, Gardaí have already received complaints related to fireworks.

They are now urging those considering buying or using fireworks to think about the dangers involved.

Gardaí warn that in addition to the horrific injuries sustained annually due to these devices, there are severe criminal penalties for anyone found guilty of igniting an illegal firework, throwing an ignited firework at a person or property, or possessing illegal fireworks for sale or supply.

These penalties include fines of up to €10,000 and 5 years imprisonment.

