Gardai investigate criminal damage incident in Ramelton graveyard

Gardaí are investigating a criminal damage incident that occurred at St. Mary’s Church Graveyard in Ramelton almost two months ago, and was recently reported.

The damage was caused to a grave surround within the graveyard and it is believed to have happened between 10 and 11 o’clock on the morning of Friday July 26th.

Gardai say this is  a very upsetting incident for the family involved, and they are very anxious to progress the matter.

If anybody has relevant information, they’re asked to contact Gardaí in Milford on 074- 9153060.

