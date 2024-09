The Ryan McBride Bradywell Stadium in Derry has implemented a live audio description service for those attending matches who are blind or visually impaired via a headset.

It will be available for the remaining three games of the season, aiming to make the experience of attending a match more accessible.

Rory McCartney from the Royal National Institute of Blind People says it is part of an ongoing campaign to make Derry visually aware.

For more information contact Rory.McCartney@rnib.org.uk.