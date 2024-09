An investigation is underway following the theft of a Grant oil burner from a house in Doochary.

The burner was stolen from a property in the Radharc an Seipeal area between 3 p.m. on Friday, 13 September, and 9 a.m. on the following Monday.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed suspicious activity or who has information that could assist with their inquiries to contact them.