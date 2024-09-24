Works ongoing to restore water in Falcarragh

Works are continuing to restore water in parts of West Donegal.
Falcarragh and surrounding areas has been impacted by supply disruptions due to a water treatment plant interruption.
Works are due to be completed by 9am tomorrow morning.
Works are continuing to restore water in parts of West Donegal.
Falcarragh and surrounding areas has been impacted by supply disruptions due to a water treatment plant interruption.
Works are due to be completed by 9am tomorrow morning.
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland