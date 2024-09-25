Deputy Pringle renews call for abolition of Special Criminal Court

A Donegal Deputy has renewed his call for the abolition of the Special Criminal Court.

Deputy Thomas Pringle claims the court undermines Ireland’s justice system and suggests other courts are inadequate.

Speaking on the Criminal Justice (Amendment) Bill 2024, Deputy Pringle pointed out to Justice Minister Helen McEntee how the government can bring forward legislation such as this that was made just three weeks ago, yet sits on its hands on other issues.

He has called for an independent review of the Special Criminal Court to be carried out: