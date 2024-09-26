Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Alzheimer Society urges Government to fund dementia-specific Day Care at Home Services in Donegal

The Alzheimer Society of Ireland is calling on the Government to fund much-needed dementia-specific Day Care at Home Services in Donegal.

The ASI is looking to increase its Day Care at Home offering in Downings, Creeslough, Letterkenny and Donegal Town. This however, is dependent on funding.

The organisation is seeking a €1m increase in funding in the upcoming budget to expand services across the country.

Regional Operations Manager Carol Molloy says that in turn, will help keep people out of hospitals:

