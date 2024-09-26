Over 3 tonnes of litter collected from Donegal beaches

More than three tonnes of litter was removed from Donegal beaches during the Clean Coasts Big Beach Clean Weekend.

Last weekend, over 30 groups and more than 600 volunteers collected an estimated 3.8 tonnes of marine litter during clean-ups held in various locations across the county.

The latest Big Beach Clean was the largest clean-up nationwide to date, with 95 tonnes of litter removed in total.

Currently, there are more than 2,000 registered Clean Coasts volunteering groups and 40,000 volunteers.