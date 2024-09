99 cases have been prosecuted under Coco’s Law since it came into effect in 2021.

The Justice Minister has published a review of the legislation, which criminalises the sharing of, or threatening to share intimate images, without a person’s consent.

The review also found the number of charges issued by Gardaí has risen year-on-year.

Research shows the number of people who thought it was against the law to share intimate images has jumped from 69 per cent in 2021 to 97% in 2023.