Finn Harps have drawn 1-1 with Kerry in the SSE Airtricity League First Division at Mounthawk Park this evening.

The Ballybofey side broke the dead-lock in the 70th minute with the opening goal coming from the boot of Patrick “Dixie” Ferry after good work from Success Edogun and Sean Patton.

Harps couldn’t hold on to the win as Sean McGrath found Kerry’s equaliser with 10 minutes remaining.

John Drummey was in Kerry for Highland Radio Sport this evening…