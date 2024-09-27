Johnston & Jordan agree Harps contract extensions

Finn Harps have confirmed Max Johnston and Kevin Jordan have agreed two year contract extensions, keeping the Harps Academy graduates at Finn Park until the end of the 2026 season.

Jordan, who arrived at the Finn Harps Academy from Buncrana Hearts, made his breakthrough at senior level last season making 21 appearances, After suffering a serious injury in preseason the defender slotted back into the side as Harps continue to fight for a playoff place.

18-year old Johnston has been a first team regular this season after making his senior debut in 2023. The attacker scored his first senior goal in a 3-2 victory over Longford Town in May and has made 22 appearances so far this campaign.

After the signings, Darren Murphy spoke to club media about both players as well as the club’s broader focus on developing young local talent and creating a pathway from the academy to the first team.

“I’m delighted that both players have committed to stay at the club for the next two years.

Kevin Jordan obviously went through a tough time earlier this season with injury but since he has come back into the team he’s really shown his quality. As the years go by I can definitely see him becoming a very accomplished centre half even though he has been playing at left back for the first team. He is a brilliant lad to work with, great around the dressing room and it’s brilliant that he has committed to the club.

As regards Max Johnston, from the first day I walked through the doors a couple of years ago I was hugely impressed by Max. He is so infectious and it rubs off on everyone around him, he loves the club and all he wants to do is represent Harps which is clear from his performances this season and the effort he puts in on the pitch. He has been a regular part of the first team and his progression this year has been phenomenal so I’m delighted to have the opportunity to continue working with him.

Personally I’m delighted that these players have committed themselves to the club for the next two years. It’s a small step in putting the building blocks in place for the future of Finn Harps.

Our future is our own talent. We’ll still obviously look outside the County to bring in quality where needed but it’s important to me that we look after our own lads who have come through the club’s academy and love representing the club and their community.

I’d like to thank the academy coaches who have done amazing work with the boys, and obviously Kevin McHugh for his vision and foresight in developing the club’s academy. It might have taken a bit longer than hoped to have this pathway into the senior team but we’re getting there now. I’m sure the fans will be delighted with the news that two local, exciting young prospects have committed to the club now for the next two years.”

