Man arrested following Eglinton drug seizure

Police in Derry have seized suspected drugs in the wider Eglinton area during the early hours of this morning.

Shortly before 3am, a patrol was alerted to a vehicle travelling in the outskirts of the village that had only one headlight on. Police stopped the vehicle, which was subsequently searched.

Suspected drugs were found in the vehicle, and the male driver was subsequently arrested on suspicion of a number of offences.

During a follow-up search, police made a further seizure of suspected drugs.

The 24 year old man has been arrested on suspicion of a number of drug related offences, and remains in custody at this time.

Enquiries are ongoing.