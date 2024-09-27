Outdated gender roles in caregiving challenged in Dáil

The Dáil heard earlier this week how the removal of the means test on carers allowance would represent a paradigm shift in the way that caring is viewed by the state.

A South Donegal Deputy says traditionally the duty fell on the woman of the house who relied on the income of her husband.

Deputy Marian Harkin says that this should no longer be the view of the government, and that caring should be fully recognised by the state as the important role that it is.

Deputy Harkin says the mindset that caring is a female orientated job must be changed: