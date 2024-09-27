Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

 

The Nine Til Noon  is broadcast live each weekday between 9am to 12noon. You can listen back to a podcast of the latest Friday edition below!

Our Friday Panel is John McAteer, Mary T Sweeney and Cllr Fionán Bradley – topics include the General Election, OPW spending and if Ireland should continue to trade with Israel: 

We catch up on listener’s comments, there news of a new AA survey on drivers attitudes and we discuss the Greencastle Breakwater:

That’s Entertainment with Michael and Fionnuala which includes an interesting chat on Polyamorous relationships!:

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Podcast – Friday's Nine Til Noon Show

27 September 2024
Update: Clooney Road reopened following fatal crash

27 September 2024
Police investigate quad theft in Strabane

27 September 2024
Railway View and Finnside receive positive HIQA inspection reports

27 September 2024
