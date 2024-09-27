Protests loom as Healthcare Unions say their goodwill is taken for granted

Nursing unions say their members feel their goodwill has been taken for granted, and they are no longer able to plug the gaps caused by unfilled posts.

A series of lunchtime protests by healthcare unions, starting next Thursday, is being organised in response to the ongoing row over staffing levels.

Separately nurses and midwives are to be balloted next month over the impact HSE policy is having on patient care, particularly in the aftermath of the recruitment embargo.

Earlier this week, Cllr Declan Meehan told a Regional Health Forum meeting that the lifting of the recruitment embargo was a PR stunt, as posts can be advertised, but no money is being provided to fund them.

INMO Spokesperson Colm Porter says action is needed………..