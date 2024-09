Four years have passed since Cian Langelaan was last seen.

The 27-year-old was last spotted in Hornhead on Sunday, September 27, 2020.

At the time, he was reported missing from the Falcarragh area.

Gardaí say Cian is 5 feet 8 inches tall and of medium build, with sandy-coloured hair.

He was wearing blue jeans, a white t-shirt, and black boots.

They are appealing to anyone who believes they have information that could assist investigations to contact Milford Garda Station.