Slight increase in the number of homeless children in the North West

The government has issued its homelessness report for August, with very little change in the local figures.

In the North West, 147 adults accessed services, up one on the July figure, with 53 of them doing so in Donegal, down two on the previous month.

There were 23 families registered as homeless in the region in July, down one, with 51 dependent children, an increase of three.

Nationally, 14,486 people needing emergency accommodation in August – an increase of 57.
It includes 10,067 adults and 4,419 children.

The full report can be accessed HERE

Advertisement

