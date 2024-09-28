Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Burtonport- Letterkenny Greenway not getting the support it needs – Mac Giolla Easbuig

A West Donegal councillor has hit out at the government following the announcement of funding for walkways in Donegal, saying many ambitious plans are not getting the support they need.

In particular, Cllr Michael Cholm Mac Giolla Easbuig says the proposed Burtonport to Letterkenny Greenway, one of the first such projects to be proposed and started in the county, is not getting the support it needs.

In this latest round of funding, the Burtonport Railway Walk Committee receives €4,000, and Forbairt na Rossan receives €1,400.

Cllr Mac Giolla Easbuig says these figures are patronising, and do nothing to progress the greenway.…………

