46% fewer patients awaiting beds at LUH during September

Highland Radio, Donegal, Letterkenny, Hospital, Trolleys

There were 313 admitted patients awaiting beds at Letterkenny University Hospital during the month of September, a 46% reduction on the September 2023 figure of 580. It marks the fourth year of reductions. In 2021, the figure was 821, in 2022 it was 666.

Nationally, over 9,600 patients were awaiting beds this month.

The INMO’s Trolleywatch figures show more than 3 thousand of them were in the country’s three most overcrowded hospitals.

University Hospital Limerick remains the worst-affected, followed by Cork and Galway University Hospitals.

The nursing union – which will hold a series of protests this Wednesday – says it’s now heading into “the hardest period of the year” without safe staffing levels.

