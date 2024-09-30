Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Clar Sa Charr

Local Hero

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Housing Adaption Grant limits and income thresholds to be increased

Proposed increases in the Housing Adaptation Grant limits and income thresholds have been described as lifelines for many families in Donegal by Agriculture and Marine Minister, Charlie McConalogue.

Grant limits will rise by over 30% and income thresholds by 25%, with the new rates set to be in place in early 2025.

At the weekend, Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien, announced his intention to increase grant limits by over 30% and the income thresholds by 25% for those applying for support under the Housing Adaptation Grants for Older People and People with a Disability Scheme.

Minister McConalogue says the proposed changes follow publication of the Report on the Review of the Housing Adaptation Grants for Older People and People with a Disability Scheme, which recommends amendments to the schemes.

As well as the changes in grant limits and income thresholds, the report also recommends reducing the local authority funding contribution to 15%, from the existing 20%, together with a number of amendments to the means test.

The Department will now proceed to implement the recommendations through a statutory instrument, with the aim of introducing a revised scheme in the first quarter of next year.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

restaurant
News, Audio, Top Stories

Minister says government will support hospitality sector as calls for VAT reduction intensify

30 September 2024
derry recycling
News, Top Stories

Four recycling centres reverting to winter hours in Derry and Strabane

30 September 2024
money cash budget euro (2)
News, Audio, Top Stories

People need to be given the option to pay with cash – Pringle

30 September 2024
simon
News, Audio, Top Stories

Simon Communities say tomorrow’s budget will be crucial if housing crisis is to be addressed

30 September 2024
Advertisement

Related News

restaurant
News, Audio, Top Stories

Minister says government will support hospitality sector as calls for VAT reduction intensify

30 September 2024
derry recycling
News, Top Stories

Four recycling centres reverting to winter hours in Derry and Strabane

30 September 2024
money cash budget euro (2)
News, Audio, Top Stories

People need to be given the option to pay with cash – Pringle

30 September 2024
simon
News, Audio, Top Stories

Simon Communities say tomorrow’s budget will be crucial if housing crisis is to be addressed

30 September 2024
money cash budget euro (2)
News, Audio, Top Stories

Cost of Living package being finalised ahead of tomorrow’s budget

30 September 2024
adaptation grants
News, Top Stories

Housing Adaption Grant limits and income thresholds to be increased

30 September 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube