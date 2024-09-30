Housing Adaption Grant limits and income thresholds to be increased

Proposed increases in the Housing Adaptation Grant limits and income thresholds have been described as lifelines for many families in Donegal by Agriculture and Marine Minister, Charlie McConalogue.

Grant limits will rise by over 30% and income thresholds by 25%, with the new rates set to be in place in early 2025.

At the weekend, Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien, announced his intention to increase grant limits by over 30% and the income thresholds by 25% for those applying for support under the Housing Adaptation Grants for Older People and People with a Disability Scheme.

Minister McConalogue says the proposed changes follow publication of the Report on the Review of the Housing Adaptation Grants for Older People and People with a Disability Scheme, which recommends amendments to the schemes.

As well as the changes in grant limits and income thresholds, the report also recommends reducing the local authority funding contribution to 15%, from the existing 20%, together with a number of amendments to the means test.

The Department will now proceed to implement the recommendations through a statutory instrument, with the aim of introducing a revised scheme in the first quarter of next year.