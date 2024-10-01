Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
100% Redress Party calls for dedicated Defective Concrete Block Strategic Policy Committee

The 100% Redress Party has called for a dedicated Defective Concrete Block Strategic Policy Committee.

Donegal County Council’s Defective Concrete Block Grant Committee is already in existence and a number of Councillors have argued that that is the optimum way through which issues can be raised and addressed.

However, the 100% Redress Party believes an SPC would be a way of facilitating input from additional stakeholders in providing support for affected homeowners.

It was somewhat agreed that the current Committee remains as it is but input from campaign groups and agencies facilitated.

Councillor Denis McGee says it is imperative that a collaborative approach is taken and the likes of the HSE and the Mica Action Group can have their input:

