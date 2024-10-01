Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Natures Farmers Episode 2

In Nature Farmers, Mary Brophy meets a number of farmers across Donegal who are farming with Nature. As the country experiences terrible declines of our wildlife, from birds to insects to wildflowers, we’ll hear how these farmers are creating or restoring habitats on their land. In some of Donegal’s most beautiful landscapes, discover how the county is an important refuge for precious species.

Episode Two

“This is what’s known as Celtic rainforest…every tree is almost an ecosystem down in there.” In Redcastle, James Breslin and forester Ross Buchanan show Mary a remnant of Celtic rainforest on James’ farm and a new ‘Green Barn’ recently planted. And on Heather Hill farm, outside Killybegs, farmer Cathal Mooney introduces us to the concept of regenerative farming.

Top Stories

drone
News, Top Stories

Gardai seeking to locate missing drone

1 October 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

1 October 2024
psni logo
News, Top Stories

PSNI searches ongoing in Derry

1 October 2024
charlene anderson
News, Audio, Top Stories

Gardai investigating assaults in Letterkenny and Buncrana

1 October 2024
