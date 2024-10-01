Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
The Nine Til Noon Show is broadcast, live Weekdays from 9am to 12noon- the podcast is below:

We review the papers and then chat to listener Yvonne who is concerned about emergency services getting caught up in road works at night. Sean Defoe previews Budget 24, there concerns at Donegal Town Rugby Club over dog mess on the pitch and those attending MacCumhaill Park are being asked to dump their litter responsibly:

This hour has Community Garda Information, news of a potential crackdown on smokey fuels and Cllr Michael McClafferty says more most be done to control dangerous dogs:

There’s calls for a new bus stop in Letterkenny, more dog mess, this time at Moville Celtic, dog owner and Cllr Dakota Nic Mheanman has her say on dog ownership. Daniel O’Donnell joins Greg ahead of tonight’s Opry Le Daniel on TG4 and we are in the garden with Paul for the last time this season:

