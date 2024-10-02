€7,710 of drugs seized in Milford

A woman has been arrested following a drug raid in East Donegal yesterday.

Three searches were carried out in Milford by the Donegal Divisional Drugs Unit under Operation Tara, which led to the seizure of cannabis plants, hallucinogenic mushrooms, amphetamines, and cannabis cultivation paraphernalia.

Their value is estimated to be around €7,710.

The woman in question has been released without charge.

Investigations are currently ongoing.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who has information in relation to the supply and sale of controlled substances to make contact with them