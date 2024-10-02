Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Clar Sa Charr

Local Hero

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine til Noon Show  is broadcast live weekdays 9am til 12noon! If you missed Wednesday’s live show, you can listen to the podcast below!

We break down Budget 25 and what it may mean to you with Cróna Clohisey,Director of Public Affairs, Chartered Accountants Ireland. We also  hear of a new programme to help older people in Donegal to continue to live independently:

Minister Jennifer Carroll MacNeill gives the Government’s reaction to the Budget and then we hear from Dr Joe Kelly with his take. Later a listener highlights issue with wheelchair access in HSE buildings in East Donegal:

Sinn Fein’s Pearse Doherty TD reacts to Budget 25, there are concerns over the lack of promotion for events in Strabane, Chris Ashmore is in with Business News and Wellness Wednesday focuses on women’s heart health:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Joe Kennedy
News, Top Stories

Joe Kennedy to receive Inaugural Honorary Doctorate at ATU today

2 October 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

2 October 2024
outpatients lgh
News, Top Stories

Saolta promising additional activity to tackle LUH outpatient waiting lists

2 October 2024
Gardai (1)
News, Top Stories

€7,710 of drugs seized in Milford

2 October 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Joe Kennedy
News, Top Stories

Joe Kennedy to receive Inaugural Honorary Doctorate at ATU today

2 October 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

2 October 2024
outpatients lgh
News, Top Stories

Saolta promising additional activity to tackle LUH outpatient waiting lists

2 October 2024
Gardai (1)
News, Top Stories

€7,710 of drugs seized in Milford

2 October 2024
Emerald Airlines Donegal
News, Audio, Top Stories

Emerald Airlines boss warns Dublin Airport cap could compromise its Donegal – Dublin service

2 October 2024
BUSINESS MATTERS ON HIGHLAND RADIO
Top Stories, Audio, Business Matters, Playback

Business Matters, Ep 213: Pumpskynz’ making a difference with its covers for diabetes devices

2 October 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube