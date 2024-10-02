Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine til Noon Show is broadcast live weekdays 9am til 12noon! If you missed Wednesday’s live show, you can listen to the podcast below!

We break down Budget 25 and what it may mean to you with Cróna Clohisey,Director of Public Affairs, Chartered Accountants Ireland. We also hear of a new programme to help older people in Donegal to continue to live independently:

Minister Jennifer Carroll MacNeill gives the Government’s reaction to the Budget and then we hear from Dr Joe Kelly with his take. Later a listener highlights issue with wheelchair access in HSE buildings in East Donegal:

Sinn Fein’s Pearse Doherty TD reacts to Budget 25, there are concerns over the lack of promotion for events in Strabane, Chris Ashmore is in with Business News and Wellness Wednesday focuses on women’s heart health: