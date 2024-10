Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty has pleaded with the Finance Minister to ‘see sense’ and not waste €9 million on pouches to stop smartphone use in schools.

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald has written to the Taoiseach Simon Harris – describing it as a ‘scandalous waste’ with many schools struggling to provide heat and electricity.

Deputy Doherty, the party’s Finance Spokesperson speaking in the Dail, appealed to Minister Jack Chambers to reverse the decision to spend the money on phone pouches: