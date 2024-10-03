Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon is broadcast live weekdays from 9am to 12noon. Here you can listen back to a Podcast of Thursday’s show:

In this hour, Junior Minister James Lawless speaks to Donal about the budget, and in particular it’s provisions for infrastructure and transport. Bus escort Louise outlines her belief that she and her colleagues have been ignored by government, and we look at the drive to recycle more during National Reuse Month……………

In the second hour, Aontu’s Mary T Sweeney says their fears regarding the content of the Sex Education syllabus have been borne out, and Steve Bradley of Into the West says now is the time to bring rail back into Donegal……..   

In the third hour, Steve Frazer of City of Derry Airport discusses the growth of Heathrow as a hub, we speak to two members of the Banking and Insurance Redress Focus Group about the unilateral disbandment of a working group by the Department of Housing, and local IHF Chair Aisling Arnold outlines her concerns for the hotel sector after the budget……….  

