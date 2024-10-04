Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Clar Sa Charr

Local Hero

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Natures Farmers Episode 3

In Nature Farmers, Mary Brophy meets a number of farmers across Donegal who are farming with Nature. As the country experiences terrible declines of our wildlife, from birds to insects to wildflowers, we’ll hear how these farmers are creating or restoring habitats on their land. In some of Donegal’s most beautiful landscapes, discover how the county is an important refuge for precious species.

“If you produce the habitat, it doesn’t matter what it is, if you dig a pond, the duckswill turn up …things out there are continuously looking for somewhere happy to live”
Back on Inch island, Mary’s returned to see how Boyd got on planting ten acres of anew wildlife friendly cover crop. And on Sheskinmore Nature reserve, Mary meets NPWS Ranger Emer Magee to learn about the dramatic decline in what was once declared Ireland’s national bird – the lapwing or pilibín.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

3. Ireland's only legally protected insect - cropped
Audio, Documentary, Playback

Natures Farmers Episode 3

4 October 2024
cso logo new
News, Top Stories

2,100 less people signing on last month

4 October 2024
skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
Top Stories, News

Man arrested in Derry following road related incident

4 October 2024
nct letterkenny
News, Top Stories

Over half of cars in Donegal failed NCT tests in September

4 October 2024
Advertisement

Related News

3. Ireland's only legally protected insect - cropped
Audio, Documentary, Playback

Natures Farmers Episode 3

4 October 2024
cso logo new
News, Top Stories

2,100 less people signing on last month

4 October 2024
skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
Top Stories, News

Man arrested in Derry following road related incident

4 October 2024
nct letterkenny
News, Top Stories

Over half of cars in Donegal failed NCT tests in September

4 October 2024
download (4)
News, Audio, Top Stories

President leads tributes to former Government Minister Mary O’Rourke

4 October 2024
Culmore Community Play Park
News, Top Stories

Contractor appointed to complete Culmore Community Play Park project

4 October 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube