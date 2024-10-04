Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

 

The Nine Til Noon  is broadcast live each weekday between 9am to 12noon. You can listen back to a podcast of the latest Friday edition below!

Our Friday Panel is Deputy Marian Harkin, Solicitor Brid Curran and Cllr Ciaran Brogan. The chat focusses on Budget 2025, and whether or not €9 million for magnetic phone pouches represents value for money………

Seamus Gunn of McCloghan Gunn & Co. answers some of your legal questions, and we discuss the use of black boxes in cars to monitor driver behaviour with an insurance company that believes they should be more widely used……….

That’s Entertainment with Michael and Katie includes a tribute to Maggie Smith, and we chat with the winning director of a Donegal Short Documentary Bursary, ahead of the showing of her film at the Disappear Here Film festival in Ballyliffen at the weekend……..

